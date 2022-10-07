Trending
Oct. 7, 2022 / 11:04 AM

Armadillo escapes from Sacramento Zoo in California

By Ben Hooper

Oct. 7 (UPI) -- The Sacramento Zoo in California said zookeepers are searching the surrounding area following the escape of a six-banded armadillo.

The zoo confirmed an armadillo named Josephine escaped Thursday morning from the facility's Interpretive Center and zookeepers were unable to locate the animal on the premises.

The zoo said Josephine is not a threat to humans or pets. They said she is accustomed to being around people.

The South American animal measures about 18 inches long and weighs in at 12 pounds.

Anyone who spots Josephine is being asked to contact the zoo.

