Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Oct. 7, 2022 / 4:27 PM

Tree frog stows away from Dominican Republic to England in banana bag

By Ben Hooper
A Hispaniolan common tree frog was rescued after stowing away from the Dominican Republic to England in a bag of bananas. Photo courtesy of the RSPCA
A Hispaniolan common tree frog was rescued after stowing away from the Dominican Republic to England in a bag of bananas. Photo courtesy of the RSPCA

Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers were summoned to a British family's home when they discovered a tiny frog that stowed away from the Dominican Republic in a bag of bananas.

The RSPCA said Iain Holloway and his family arrived at their Tamworth, Staffordshire, home after shopping at the local Asda store and discovered more than just fruit in a bag of bananas.

Advertisement

"We were unpacking the shopping in the kitchen and my wife turned to me and said, 'Look, there's a frog in the bananas,' and I said 'Sorry, there's a what in the bananas?'" Holloway told the RSPCA.

Holloway's son did research online and identified the 1.5-inch amphibian as a Hispaniolan common tree frog, which hails from the Dominican Republic, the same country in which the bananas originated.

"It was a complete surprise to see this little creature in our kitchen so far from home, and we've all had a bit of a chuckle about it since," Holloway said.

Jonny Wood, an RSPCA animal rescue officer, visited the family's home to take the tiny frog to receive specialist care.

"The little frog was bright and alert and has since been feeding well. The Holloway family did exactly the right thing by not touching the amphibian, given the uncertainty about what sort of frog we were dealing with," he said.
Advertisement

Read More

Missouri woman's last-minute decision leads to $50,000 Powerball prize Mystery odor stinks up Utah city, cause remains unknown Suspected baby alligator found wandering far from South Carolina coast

Latest Headlines

Boa constrictor rescued from roof of North Carolina home
Odd News // 19 minutes ago
Boa constrictor rescued from roof of North Carolina home
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Firefighters in North Carolina conducted an unusual rescue when a boa constrictor was spotted stranded on the roof of a home.
German man earns world record with collection of 1,519 rotating puzzles
Odd News // 33 minutes ago
German man earns world record with collection of 1,519 rotating puzzles
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- A German man with a love of Rubik's cubes earned a Guinness World Record for his collection of 1,519 rotating puzzles.
Missouri woman's last-minute decision leads to $50,000 Powerball prize
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Missouri woman's last-minute decision leads to $50,000 Powerball prize
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- A Missouri woman who stopped at a convenience store to get snacks for her kids said a last-minute decision to buy a Powerball ticket earned her a $50,000 prize.
California zoo's escaped armadillo found safe
Odd News // 6 hours ago
California zoo's escaped armadillo found safe
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- The Sacramento Zoo in California said zookeepers are searching the surrounding area following the escape of a six-banded armadillo.
Mystery odor stinks up Utah city, cause remains unknown
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Mystery odor stinks up Utah city, cause remains unknown
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Officials in a Utah city are investigating the cause of a foul odor reported by residents -- and it doesn't appear to be coming from the sewer.
Suspected baby alligator found wandering far from South Carolina coast
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Suspected baby alligator found wandering far from South Carolina coast
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Police in South Carolina responded to an unusual call to round up a baby alligator or caiman spotted wandering loose in the streets far from its natural habitat.
Mexican acrobat breaks two handstand records
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Mexican acrobat breaks two handstand records
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- A Mexican acrobat used his ability to balance on his hands to break two Guinness World Records: longest duration to perform a single arm handstand and longest duration to perform a handstand on a rotating platform.
Utah man searching for authors of message in a bottle found in Caribbean
Odd News // 1 day ago
Utah man searching for authors of message in a bottle found in Caribbean
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- A Utah man who found a message in a bottle while vacationing in the Caribbean is trying to track down the note's elusive authors.
North Carolina snake breeder unveils two-headed albino milk snake
Odd News // 1 day ago
North Carolina snake breeder unveils two-headed albino milk snake
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- A North Carolina snake breeder unveiled one of the newest and most unusual additions to his menagerie: a two-headed Honduran albino milk snake.
Morning commute interrupted by cow on railroad tracks
Odd News // 1 day ago
Morning commute interrupted by cow on railroad tracks
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Railway operators in Scotland said some morning commuters found their trains delayed when a loose cow found its way onto the tracks.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Stunt rider does no-hands motorcycle wheelie for 1,904 feet
Stunt rider does no-hands motorcycle wheelie for 1,904 feet
Utah man searching for authors of message in a bottle found in Caribbean
Utah man searching for authors of message in a bottle found in Caribbean
British gardener's 56.3-inch leek earns Guinness World Record
British gardener's 56.3-inch leek earns Guinness World Record
British artist covers entire mansion in doodles
British artist covers entire mansion in doodles
London Marathon runner in unicorn costume breaks world record
London Marathon runner in unicorn costume breaks world record
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement