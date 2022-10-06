North Carolina snake breeder unveils two-headed albino milk snake

Oct. 6 (UPI) -- A North Carolina snake breeder unveiled one of the newest and most unusual additions to his menagerie: a two-headed Honduran albino milk snake.

Jimmy Mabe of Farmer said the young snake has two heads that share one set of lungs and a stomach. He said both heads appear to be functional.

"The right side is a little more aggressive than the left," Mabe told WGHP-TV. "So it wants to bite me more."

He said the two heads are still figuring out how to coexist.

"They do have a different mind to go in a different direction than the other," he said. "They can't always be fighting over which way to go."

Mabe said the public will be able to meet his unusual snake at the Repticon Show coming to Charlotte's Cabarrus Arena Oct. 15-16.