A "Tetris" machine built by Spanish company MadLab was awarded the Guinness World Record for largest arcade machine. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

Oct. 6 (UPI) -- A gaming company in Spain broke a Guinness World Record with the creation of a Tetris arcade machine that stands 16 feet and 1.15 inches tall. MadLab Zaragoza, a Spanish company focused on immersive gaming experiences, escape rooms and VR video games, earned the Guinness World Record for the largest arcade machine with its massive Tetris machine, which measures 6 feet and 5.99 inches wide and 3 feet and 7.82 inches deep. Advertisement

The giant Tetris machine is now housed at MadLab's storefront at the La Torre Outlet shopping center in Zaragoza. Visitors can play the machine for the price of about $5 per play.

The machine took the record from Illinois man Jason Camberis, whose 14-foot, 5.6-inch video game machine was awarded the title in March 2015.