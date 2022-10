Train service on Scotland's Milngavie line was delayed Thursday morning when a cow wandered onto the tracks in East Dunbartonshire. Photo courtesy of ScotRail/Twitter

Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Railway operators in Scotland said some morning commuters found their trains delayed when a loose cow found its way onto the tracks. ScotRail posted a photo to Twitter showing the cow that wandered onto the Milngavie line tracks in East Dunbartonshire around 10 a.m. local time Thursday morning. Advertisement

The cow was noticed by ScotRail employees monitoring CCTV cameras and a crew responded to the location to coax the bovine to safety, ScotRail said.

Officials said there were delays on the Milngavie line as a result of the cow's wanderings.