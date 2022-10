Jacqueline Leigh of Roper, N.C., said a scratch-off lottery ticket worth $200,000 nearly ended up in the trash before she realized it was a big winner. Photo courtesy of the North Carolina Education Lottery

Oct. 6 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman said her scratch-off lottery ticket nearly ended up in the trash before she realized it was a $200,000 winner. Jacqueline Leigh, 60, of Roper, told North Carolina Education Lottery officials she bought a $5 Hot 5's ticket from Roper Food Mart, but didn't think it was a winner after scratching it off.

"I really was about to throw it away," she said. "But I went back and looked at it again and that's when I discovered it."

Leigh said she was in shock to discover the ticket that nearly went into the trash was a $200,000 winner.

"I was so excited," she said. "I think I shouted."

The winner said the first thing she did was tell her family.

"I told my daughter and she said, 'Mom are you for real,'" Leigh said.

Leigh said her winnings will allow her to pay off her car and get ahead on her bills.

"I've never won anything like this before," she said. "It's a blessing."