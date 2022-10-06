Calf escapes trailer, blocks traffic on Massachusetts highway

Oct. 6 (UPI) -- A young cow was caught on camera making a run for it after escaping from a transport trailer on a Massachusetts highway.

A video captured by a witness in a neighboring car shows the cow slipping through an opening in the rear of a trailer on Interstate 95 in Georgetown.

Advertisement

The calf then goes wandering in the roadway, bringing traffic to a halt.

The video shows the owners of the cow running after the animal.

Massachusetts State Police said the owners were able to wrangle the bovine before troopers arrived on the scene.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office in New Orleans was called to a similar situation in mid-September when deputies responded to a report of a loose calf on Highway 190. Deputies and officers from the Covington Police Department chased the bovine around the road, but it was eventually able to flee into the woods.