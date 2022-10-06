Trending
Odd News
Oct. 6, 2022 / 10:56 AM

Calf escapes trailer, blocks traffic on Massachusetts highway

By Ben Hooper

Oct. 6 (UPI) -- A young cow was caught on camera making a run for it after escaping from a transport trailer on a Massachusetts highway.

A video captured by a witness in a neighboring car shows the cow slipping through an opening in the rear of a trailer on Interstate 95 in Georgetown.

The calf then goes wandering in the roadway, bringing traffic to a halt.

The video shows the owners of the cow running after the animal.

Massachusetts State Police said the owners were able to wrangle the bovine before troopers arrived on the scene.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office in New Orleans was called to a similar situation in mid-September when deputies responded to a report of a loose calf on Highway 190. Deputies and officers from the Covington Police Department chased the bovine around the road, but it was eventually able to flee into the woods.

Maine police rescue raccoon trapped in water-filled storm drain
California woman's lost cat found in Idaho nine years later
Moose rescued from volleyball net in Colorado

Latest Headlines

Maine police rescue raccoon trapped in water-filled storm drain
Odd News // 17 hours ago
Maine police rescue raccoon trapped in water-filled storm drain
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Police in Maine came to the rescue of a raccoon found trapped in a water-filled storm drain pipe.
California woman's lost cat found in Idaho nine years later
Odd News // 18 hours ago
California woman's lost cat found in Idaho nine years later
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- A California woman was shocked to receive a phone call from Idaho saying her lost cat had been found after nine years.
Moose rescued from volleyball net in Colorado
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Moose rescued from volleyball net in Colorado
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Wildlife officers in Colorado came to the rescue of a young bull moose that became entangled in a volleyball net.
Friend's phone call tips man off to $271,601 lottery jackpot
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Friend's phone call tips man off to $271,601 lottery jackpot
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- A Michigan man said a phone call from a friend tipped him off to the fact that he had won a $271,601 lottery jackpot.
Virginia 9-year-old becomes the youngest to ever have a wisdom tooth removed
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Virginia 9-year-old becomes the youngest to ever have a wisdom tooth removed
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- A 9-year-old Virginia boy earned an unusual Guinness World Record when he became the youngest person to have a wisdom tooth extracted.
Fat Bear Week celebrates the bulky bruins of Alaska
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Fat Bear Week celebrates the bulky bruins of Alaska
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Katmai National Park & Preserve's annual Fat Bear Week has arrived, with fans of bulky bruins being called upon to vote for their favorite of the park's hibernation-preparing residents.
British gardener's 56.3-inch leek earns Guinness World Record
Odd News // 23 hours ago
British gardener's 56.3-inch leek earns Guinness World Record
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- A British gardener earned a Guinness World Record for growing a 56.3-inch-long leek.
Turkey crashes through window into Ohio home
Odd News // 1 day ago
Turkey crashes through window into Ohio home
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Police in Ohio responded to a resident's home where a wild turkey broke in through a large window -- and ended up breaking back out.
Champion powerlifter squat-lifts body weight 42 times in one minute
Odd News // 1 day ago
Champion powerlifter squat-lifts body weight 42 times in one minute
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- A British champion powerlifter broke a Guinness World Record when she squat-lifted her body weight 42 times in one minute.
British artist covers entire mansion in doodles
Odd News // 1 day ago
British artist covers entire mansion in doodles
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- A British artist known as Mr. Doodle caused a viral sensation when he unveiled the result of a two-year project to cover every inch of his 12-room mansion in doodles.
