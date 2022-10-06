Trending
Stunt rider does no-hands motorcycle wheelie for 1,904 feet

By Ben Hooper

Oct. 6 (UPI) -- A Lithuanian stunt rider broke a Guinness World Record when he performed a no-hands motorcycle wheelie for 1,902 feet and 8 inches.

Arunas Gibieza, 32, a professional stunt rider, broke the no-hands wheelie record at Red Bull's Showrun in Vilnius on Sept. 3, Guinness World Records announced.

Gibieza, who started doing wheelies on his sister's scooter when he was only 10 years old, said he had only one practice session prior to his record attempt.

The previous record, 1,860 feet and 2.9 inches, was set by Rohitesh Upadhyay in India in 2019.

"If someone ever beats this record, I'll probably have another go at it then. Of course, there are a few tricks that are even more difficult to pull off, such as wheelieing while riding backward on [a] bike," Gibieza told Guinness World Records.

