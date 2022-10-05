Trending
Odd News
Oct. 5, 2022 / 10:47 AM

Turkey crashes through window into Ohio home

By Ben Hooper

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Police in Ohio responded to a resident's home where a wild turkey broke in through a large window -- and ended up breaking back out.

The Miami Township Police Department said officers responded to the home of a resident who called 911 to report a large turkey had crashed through a window into her daughter's playroom.

The department posted body camera footage to Facebook showing an officer with a net chasing the turkey around the trashed room.

The officer is eventually able to capture the turkey in the net and starts to carry it outside, but the bird escapes from the officer and crashes back out through the same window it used to enter the house.

"Officers get calls for everything, but this was the first time we've been dispatched for wild turkey breaking into a house and then breaking out," the Facebook post said.

