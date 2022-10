Wildlife officers in Colorado came to the rescue of a moose found caught in a volleyball net in Breckenridge. Photo courtesy of CPW NW Region/Twitter

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Wildlife officers in Colorado came to the rescue of a young bull moose that became entangled in a volleyball net. Colorado Parks and Wildlife Northwest Region said on Twitter that officers responded to Breckenridge on Tuesday to rescue a moose caught on a volleyball net. Advertisement

The moose was sedated and untangled from the net, CPW said.

"Officers stood by helping the moose stay upright to aid in breathing while the effects of the drugs used to sedate him wore off," the tweet said.

A follow-up tweet included a video of the moose returning to the wild.

"The young bull moose was able to stand up and walk away," the post said.

The young bull moose was able to stand up and walk away. pic.twitter.com/LvkIdrvSQY— CPW NW Region (@CPW_NW) October 3, 2022