Morning trains delayed by swan on the tracks in England

If you swan around on the railway, you get The Bag. Thanks to our ops manager Chris for helping this feathered friend safely from the line at #Staines and to @SW_Help customers who had to wait for us to arrive. The swan is off to a sanctuary to relax. pic.twitter.com/LI8kZnIlqt— Network Rail Wessex (@NetworkRailWssx) October 3, 2022

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Some morning commuters in England were delayed for about an hour when a swan was spotted on the train tracks.

Passengers on Network Rail's Wessex route said they were delayed for about an hour Monday morning and were told the cause was a swan spotted on the tracks in Staines, Surrey, at about 8 a.m.

The Wessex route posted a photo to Twitter showing an employee carrying the swan after it was safely captured and put in a bag for restraint.

"If you swan around on the railway, you get The Bag," the tweet said.

Network Rail said the swan was taken to a sanctuary.