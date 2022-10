A South Carolina man said he was about to buy a scratch-off lottery ticket when a different ticket caught his eye and ended up earning him a $200,000 prize. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- A South Carolina man said he was about to buy a lottery ticket when he suddenly changed his mind, bought a different ticket and won a $200,000 prize. The Lowcountry man told South Carolina Education Lottery officials he was about to buy a scratch-off lottery ticket from the Circle K store on Highway 17 North in Mount Pleasant when a $5 Power Play ticket caught his eye. Advertisement

"Something told me to grab that ticket instead," the man said.

That "something" turned out to be a lucky impulse when the first number the player scratched off earned him a $200,000 jackpot.

The winner said he is not in a rush to spend his newfound fortune.

"I'm going to save it for now," he said.