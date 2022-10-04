Coyote removed from bathroom stall at California middle school

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- An animal services officer in California responded to a middle school to remove an unusual intruder -- a coyote in a bathroom stall.

Riverside County Animal Services posted a video to YouTube showing what happened when Officer Will Luna responded to Mission Middle School in Riverside on a report of a coyote in the bathroom.

The post said the coyote had been spotted near the school multiple times in recent weeks, but Monday morning marked the first time it had wandered onto school grounds -- and the first time it entered the building.

The video shows Luna encountering he coyote in a bathroom stall and successfully ensnaring the animal with a lasso.

"We are pleased that this incident was smooth and all the children were OK and we were able to get the coyote back to its more natural habitat," Animal Services Director Erin Gettis said in a statement.