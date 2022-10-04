British artist covers entire mansion in doodles

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- A British artist known as Mr. Doodle caused a viral sensation when he unveiled the result of a two-year project to cover every inch of his 12-room mansion in doodles.

Mr. Doodle, aka Sam Cox, unveiled "The Doodle House" in a time-lapse YouTube video that showed the process of his transforming the Tenterden, Kent, mansion into an art project over the course of two years.

Cox's mansion is now covered inside and out in the artist's doodles, including surfaces such as the kitchen appliances and his bed sheets.

Cox said he used about 240 gallons of white paint on the inside of his house and 401 cans of black spray paint for the outside to create a surface for his drawings, which were made with 2,296 pens.

The artist said he will live full-time at the Doodle House with his wife. Alena, aka Mrs. Doodle, and their dog.