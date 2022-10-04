Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Oct. 4, 2022 / 4:22 PM

British artist covers entire mansion in doodles

By Ben Hooper

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- A British artist known as Mr. Doodle caused a viral sensation when he unveiled the result of a two-year project to cover every inch of his 12-room mansion in doodles.

Mr. Doodle, aka Sam Cox, unveiled "The Doodle House" in a time-lapse YouTube video that showed the process of his transforming the Tenterden, Kent, mansion into an art project over the course of two years.

Advertisement

Cox's mansion is now covered inside and out in the artist's doodles, including surfaces such as the kitchen appliances and his bed sheets.

Cox said he used about 240 gallons of white paint on the inside of his house and 401 cans of black spray paint for the outside to create a surface for his drawings, which were made with 2,296 pens.

The artist said he will live full-time at the Doodle House with his wife. Alena, aka Mrs. Doodle, and their dog.

Read More

Firefighters rescue calf that made a slight 'miscowculation' Lottery player's sudden change of mind leads to $200,000 prize Coyote removed from bathroom stall at California middle school

Latest Headlines

Champion powerlifter squat-lifts body weight 42 times in one minute
Odd News // 54 minutes ago
Champion powerlifter squat-lifts body weight 42 times in one minute
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- A British champion powerlifter broke a Guinness World Record when she squat-lifted her body weight 42 times in one minute.
Firefighters rescue calf that made a slight 'miscowculation'
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Firefighters rescue calf that made a slight 'miscowculation'
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Firefighters in England came to the rescue of a curious calf that made a "miscowculation" and ended up with its head stuck in a pylon.
Lottery player's sudden change of mind leads to $200,000 prize
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Lottery player's sudden change of mind leads to $200,000 prize
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- A South Carolina man said he was about to buy a lottery ticket when he suddenly changed his mind, bought a different ticket and won a $200,000 prize.
Coyote removed from bathroom stall at California middle school
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Coyote removed from bathroom stall at California middle school
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- An animal services officer in California responded to a middle school to remove an unusual intruder -- a coyote in a bathroom stall.
London Marathon runner in unicorn costume breaks world record
Odd News // 4 hours ago
London Marathon runner in unicorn costume breaks world record
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- A British man who donned a unicorn costume to run the London Marathon earned a Guinness World Record for the fastest marathon dressed as a mythical creature (male).
World Animal Day has promoted animal welfare since 1925
Odd News // 5 hours ago
World Animal Day has promoted animal welfare since 1925
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- World Animal Day, an annual day of action for animal welfare on Oct. 4, was founded by a German writer in 1925.
Fashion show with 430 models breaks world record in New Orleans
Odd News // 6 hours ago
Fashion show with 430 models breaks world record in New Orleans
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- A fashion show in New Orleans broke a Guinness World Record when 430 models walked down the runway.
Morning trains delayed by swan on the tracks in England
Odd News // 6 hours ago
Morning trains delayed by swan on the tracks in England
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Some morning commuters in England were delayed for about an hour when a swan was spotted on the train tracks.
Line of 11,602 lollipops breaks Guinness World Record
Odd News // 1 day ago
Line of 11,602 lollipops breaks Guinness World Record
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- An aquatic rescue charity in South Africa broke a Guinness World Record by assembling a line of 11,602 lollipops.
Truck crash covers California highway in candy
Odd News // 1 day ago
Truck crash covers California highway in candy
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Halloween came early to a California highway, when a crash involving two trucks caused one of the vehicles to lose its load of candy in the roadway.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ailing Ringo Starr cancels Sunday concert
Ailing Ringo Starr cancels Sunday concert
Swiss court orders Lidl to destroy chocolate bunnies in legal battle with Lindt
Swiss court orders Lidl to destroy chocolate bunnies in legal battle with Lindt
Jimmy Carter celebrates 98th birthday
Jimmy Carter celebrates 98th birthday
Rich Koz keeps monster movie legacy alive with 'Svengoolie'
Rich Koz keeps monster movie legacy alive with 'Svengoolie'
Man jumps rope from sitting position for Guinness World Record
Man jumps rope from sitting position for Guinness World Record
Advertisement

Follow Us
Advertisement