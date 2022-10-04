Trending
Oct. 4, 2022 / 11:41 AM

Fashion show with 430 models breaks world record in New Orleans

By Ben Hooper

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- A fashion show in New Orleans broke a Guinness World Record when 430 models walked down the runway.

The Ribbons Rock the Runway fashion show, organized by You Night Empowering Events, was witnessed by a Guinness World Records adjudicator at The Sugar Mill in New Orleans.

The adjudicator verified the 430 models participating in the show beat the previous record of 421, which was set at a 2020 fashion show in Spain.

The Ribbons Rock the Runway fashion show featured numerous models who survived cancer. The models wore ribbons representing the various types of cancer they were previously diagnosed with.

