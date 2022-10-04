Trending
Oct. 4, 2022 / 3:51 PM

Firefighters rescue calf that made a slight 'miscowculation'

By Ben Hooper

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Firefighters in England came to the rescue of a curious calf that made a "miscowculation" and ended up with its head stuck in a pylon.

The Bollington Fire Station said in a Twitter post that an animal rescue crew responded to a field in Bollington, Cheshire, where a young cow got its head stuck through an opening in the metal base of a pylon.

"This calf made a slight miscowculation this morning," the tweet said.

Firefighters were able to help the cow get its head free of the structure.

"He was last seen mooving off to rejoin his herd," firefighters wrote.

Lottery player's sudden change of mind leads to $200,000 prize Coyote removed from bathroom stall at California middle school London Marathon runner in unicorn costume breaks world record

Lottery player's sudden change of mind leads to $200,000 prize
Odd News // 39 minutes ago
Lottery player's sudden change of mind leads to $200,000 prize
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- A South Carolina man said he was about to buy a lottery ticket when he suddenly changed his mind, bought a different ticket and won a $200,000 prize.
Coyote removed from bathroom stall at California middle school
Odd News // 51 minutes ago
Coyote removed from bathroom stall at California middle school
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- An animal services officer in California responded to a middle school to remove an unusual intruder -- a coyote in a bathroom stall.
London Marathon runner in unicorn costume breaks world record
Odd News // 2 hours ago
London Marathon runner in unicorn costume breaks world record
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- A British man who donned a unicorn costume to run the London Marathon earned a Guinness World Record for the fastest marathon dressed as a mythical creature (male).
World Animal Day has promoted animal welfare since 1925
Odd News // 4 hours ago
World Animal Day has promoted animal welfare since 1925
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- World Animal Day, an annual day of action for animal welfare on Oct. 4, was founded by a German writer in 1925.
Fashion show with 430 models breaks world record in New Orleans
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Fashion show with 430 models breaks world record in New Orleans
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- A fashion show in New Orleans broke a Guinness World Record when 430 models walked down the runway.
Morning trains delayed by swan on the tracks in England
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Morning trains delayed by swan on the tracks in England
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Some morning commuters in England were delayed for about an hour when a swan was spotted on the train tracks.
Line of 11,602 lollipops breaks Guinness World Record
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Line of 11,602 lollipops breaks Guinness World Record
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- An aquatic rescue charity in South Africa broke a Guinness World Record by assembling a line of 11,602 lollipops.
Truck crash covers California highway in candy
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Truck crash covers California highway in candy
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Halloween came early to a California highway, when a crash involving two trucks caused one of the vehicles to lose its load of candy in the roadway.
New York man's 2,554-pound pumpkin breaks national record
Odd News // 23 hours ago
New York man's 2,554-pound pumpkin breaks national record
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- A New York grower broke a national record when his giant pumpkin was officially weighed at 2,554 pounds.
Unscratched lottery ticket worth $300,000 spent days in oblivious winner's car
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Unscratched lottery ticket worth $300,000 spent days in oblivious winner's car
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- A South Carolina man said a scratch-off lottery ticket sat forgotten and untouched in his car for two days before he discovered it was a $300,000 winner.
