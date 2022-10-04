Firefighters rescue calf that made a slight 'miscowculation'

This calf made a slight miscowculation this morning and got his head trapped in the leg of a pylon in Bollington. Our animal rescue team were quickly on the scene and released him from his plight. He was last seen mooving off to rejoin his herd. pic.twitter.com/5rX7tIkEJx— Bollington Fire Station (@BollingtonFS) October 4, 2022

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Firefighters in England came to the rescue of a curious calf that made a "miscowculation" and ended up with its head stuck in a pylon.

The Bollington Fire Station said in a Twitter post that an animal rescue crew responded to a field in Bollington, Cheshire, where a young cow got its head stuck through an opening in the metal base of a pylon.

Advertisement

"This calf made a slight miscowculation this morning," the tweet said.

Firefighters were able to help the cow get its head free of the structure.

"He was last seen mooving off to rejoin his herd," firefighters wrote.