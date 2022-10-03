Line of 11,602 lollipops breaks Guinness World Record

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- An aquatic rescue charity in South Africa broke a Guinness World Record by assembling a line of 11,602 lollipops.

The National Sea Rescue Institute gathered 27 volunteers from its Station 5 to attempt the candy-arranging record on the Durban Beachfront Promenade.

The volunteers assembled the lollipops into a line that stretched well over one-half mile, Guinness World Records announced.

The feat earned the record for longest line of lollipops. The goal set by Guinness for the attempt was 9,999.

The institute said the lollipops used in the attempt will be distributed at community events and school presentations.