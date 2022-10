Connecticut State Environmental Police and the Barkhamsted Fire Department came to the rescue of a moose stuck on a fence. Photo courtesy of the Connecticut State Environmental Police/Facebook

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Environmental conservation officials in Connecticut responded to a property where a moose was stuck with one side of its body on either side of a fence. The Connecticut State Environmental Conservation Police said in a Facebook post that wardens responded to a late-night call for a moose in distress in Barkhamsted.

"At face value it appears the moose is impaled by the fence but in reality he's just stuck unable to get his rear legs over and his belly kept him from going backwards," the post said.

Barkhamsted Fire Department used the jaws of life to cut one end of the fence panel, and the moose was then able to knock the fence piece to the ground.

The moose, which was not injured, ran off into the night.