Oct. 3, 2022 / 2:22 PM

Man jumps rope from sitting position for Guinness World Record

By Ben Hooper

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- An accomplished rope-jumper in Bangladesh with multiple world records earned another title for an unusual variant of the sport that involved sitting on the ground.

MD. Rasel Islam, who previously earned Guinness World Records for most double under skips in three minutes and most skips in one minute on one leg, hopped over a rope while sitting on the ground to break the record for most bum skips in 30 seconds.

A video posted to Instagram by Guinness World Records shows Islam sitting on the ground and hopping over a rope he spins with one hand.

Islam managed to hop over the rope from the sitting position 117 times in the 30 second time limit.

