Bear visits California home to eat trash, swim in pool

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- A bear paid a visit to a California home and was caught on camera feasting on trash and taking a dip in the house's backyard pool and hot tub.

Alon Antebi of Chatsworth said his fiancee, Mindie Hernandez, captured video of the bear spotted wandering around the couple's home on Sunday.

Antebi said the bear has been spotted in the neighborhood multiple times since Labor Day.

The video, filmed from inside the house, shows the bear, which the couple nicknamed Baloo, eating trash and pomegranates before making its way to the back yard.

The bear then took a swim in the pool and spent some time in the hot tub before leaving the area.

"Obviously, he's a dangerous animal, so we have to be careful especially with our dogs, but we've been told by our security that animal control will not come unless [we're] in immediate danger," Antebi told KTLA-TV.