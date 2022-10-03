Trending
Odd News
Oct. 3, 2022 / 4:47 PM

Truck crash covers California highway in candy

By Ben Hooper

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Halloween came early to a California highway, when a crash involving two trucks caused one of the vehicles to lose its load of candy in the roadway.

The California Highway Patrol's Madera office said troopers responded to State Route 99, near Avenue 11, when a big rig and a box truck collided about 8 a.m. Monday.

Photos from the scene show the roadway littered with candy that spilled from one of the involved vehicles.

CHP said no injuries were reported from the incident.

