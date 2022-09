Jason Auld of Edinburgh, Scotland, broke a Guinness World Record by lifting a 150-pound barbell over his head while riding a unicycle. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- A Scottish athlete combined two of his interests and earned a Guinness World Record for lifting a 150-pound barbell over his head while riding a unicycle. Josh Auld, 34, of Edinburgh, said he received word from Guinness World Records that he is now the official record-holder in the category of heaviest single weight lifted by barbell overhead press while riding a unicycle.

Auld, a professional unicyclist and a coach for athletic TV series Ninja Warrior, said he used his free time during the COVID-19 pandemic teaching himself how to combine his hobbies of unicycling and weight lifting.

The athlete said it took him about 6 weeks of practice before he was able to successfully set the record.