A moose paid a morning visit to the Summit Learning Center daycare in Bangor, Maine. Photo courtesy of the Summit Learning Center/Facebook

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Children at a Maine daycare looked out a window and took in an unusual sight -- a moose visiting the campus. The Summit Learning Center in Bangor said the moose showed up outside the window, to the great amusement of the children.

"We had quite a big visitor," the daycare said in a Facebook post. "The kids were super excited. Who would have thought we'd have a moose sighting in Downtown Bangor?!"

The post said game wardens responded to the scene to ensure "our friend made it back to his home safely."