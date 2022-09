Preston Maki said his wife asked him to stop for groceries and he ended up buying a Fantasy 5 lottery ticket that earned him a $190,736 jackpot. Photo courtesy of the Michigan Lottery

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- A Michigan man found being sent to the store by his wife to be a lucky turn of events when he bought a lottery ticket and won $190,736. Preston Maki, 46, of Marquette, told Michigan Lottery officials he wouldn't have bought his Fantasy 5 ticket from the Meijer store in Marquette if it hadn't been for a message from his wife. Advertisement

"I was finishing up my day at work when my wife sent me a text message asking me to make a stop for groceries on my way home," Maki said. "I usually don't play Fantasy 5 unless the jackpot is more than $200,000, but I saw it was close and decided to buy five easy picks."

The player said he checked the ticket the next day.

"The next morning, I was in the kitchen and scanned the ticket with the Lottery's mobile app and saw I was the jackpot winner! Winning is so unimaginable," he said.

Maki won the $190,736 jackpot. He said he plans to share his winnings with family and make some investments.

