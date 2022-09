Katherine Robinson won a $162,826 jackpot from a Big Bucks Bingo lottery game one day before her 68th birthday. Photo courtesy of the North Carolina Education Lottery

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman bought a lottery ticket and ended up winning a $162,826 jackpot one day before her 68th birthday. Katherine Robinson of Apex told North Carolina Education Lottery officials her lifelong love of bingo led her to try the Big Bucks Bingo Fast Play game at Publix on Kelly Road in Apex. Advertisement

Robinson's $10 ticket ended up winning the $162,826 jackpot on the day before her 68th birthday.

"What a great birthday present," Robinson said. "I got so excited I couldn't even believe it."

Robinson said she has her mother to thank for her choice of game.

"When I was a teenager, I used to go to bingo games with my mother," she said. "I've always liked to play bingo, it's so much fun."

Robinson said the money will allow her to buy new windows for her house.