Loose pig evading capture in Alabama

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- A large potbellied pig has been wandering Alabama neighborhoods for nearly a week, and local authorities and neighbors said the animal has eluded all capture attempts.

Residents captured video of the pig darting through their Shenandoah Road neighborhood in Mobile this week, and witnesses said the porcine trespasser was surprisingly fast.

"That was the first thing I thought: This thing can move," George Bovenizer told WKRG-TV. "This beast can bust it! Our neighbor Eric was chasing it, and poor Eric, he stood no chance."

Local residents said the pig has been on the loose since Friday, but no one knows where it came from.

The City of Mobile Animal Control said officers have been canvassing the area to search for the pig, but have thus far been unable to catch up to the animal.