Escaped rodeo bulls evade capture for weeks in Iowa

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Residents of an Iowa county are trying to locate three bulls that escaped from a rodeo and have evaded capture for more than three weeks.

A total five bulls initially escaped from the T&C Rodeo Company in Fonda on Sept. 3, and two of the animals were later caught.

Advertisement

The remaining three bulls have been spotted in the areas of Fonda and Pomeroy in Pocahontas County, but officials said they've proven difficult to capture due to the fields of corn that make perfect hiding places.

"You could even take a drone and fly over a field, and you wouldn't see them because they lay down in the daytime usually and roam at night," rodeo chief Louis Stauter told KCCI-TV.

The Pocahontas County Sheriff's Office said it does not consider the loose bulls to be a law enforcement issue.

Stauter said rodeo workers are confident the bulls will be easier to locate once the local corn is harvested.