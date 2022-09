The Park County Animal Shelter in Wyoming is trying to find the owner of a ball python found in a resident's garage. Photo courtesy of the Park County Animal Shelter/Facebook

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Wyoming are trying to find the owner of a 2 1/2-foot ball python found curled up in a resident's garage. The Park County Animal Shelter said residents of a home on Bleistein Avenue in Cody found the python in their garage on Sunday and contacted the Cody Police Department. Advertisement

Police alerted Wyoming Game and Fish officials, who sent a rescuer to bring the python to the animal shelter.

The python, dubbed Rox by shelter personnel, is believed to be an escaped pet.

"They're used to being up in the trees, so they will get up onto the highest spot in their tank and push the tank open," shelter employee Jessy Farnworth told the Cody Enterprise.