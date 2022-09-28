Red squirrel captured after shutting down Scottish bakery for days

Some of you may have noticed we had a wee new starter in Pitlochry Greggs this week pic.twitter.com/5v4ggc4qgj— Greggs (@GreggsOfficial) September 28, 2022

Sept. 28 (UPI) -- A protected red squirrel that shut down a Scottish bakery for three days was finally captured safely and relocated to a natural habitat.

The Greggs bakery in Pitlochry was closed Sunday, Monday and Tuesday after a red squirrel was found to have taken up residence inside the building.

Initial attempts to safely capture the red squirrel, which is a protected species in Scotland, were unsuccessful, but the bakery chain confirmed on Twitter Wednesday that the animal had been ensnared in a humane trap.

Greggs posted a video showing the squirrel being released into Faskally Wood on the banks of Loch Dunmore.

"The Pitlochry shop is now closed for a deep clean and will reopen later this week, squirrel free," Greggs tweeted.