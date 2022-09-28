California school dance postponed due to bats in gym

Sept. 28 (UPI) -- A California high school announced its homecoming dance will be rescheduled after bats were found living in the gymnasium.

The Davis Joint Unified School District said the dance at Davis Senior High School had been scheduled for Saturday, but will be instead be held at an undetermined date in the future due to the presence of bats in the gym.

After immediate consultation with Yolo County Animal Control and professionals who specialize in bat abatement, we learned we could not remove the bats from the gym in time for the dance," the district said in a Facebook post.

"Unfortunately, we were unable to identify another option that maintains the safety of our students and staff. We will reschedule the dance as soon as possible."

Corky Quirk, a researcher and educator with rescue group Northern California Bats, said the school's unwanted residents are likely Mexican free-tailed bats.

"These guys tend to be the culprits in the buildings," Quirk told KOVR-TV.