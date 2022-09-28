Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Sept. 28, 2022 / 4:15 PM

Man becomes the second-ever to kayak from California to Hawaii

By Ben Hooper

Sept. 28 (UPI) -- A California man became the second person to ever kayak from California to Hawaii -- a journey that took him 91 days.

Cyril Derreumaux, 46, of Marin, set off from Monterey in June in his modified kayak, which included pedals and a small sleeping cabin but no motor or sail.

Advertisement

Derreumaux's journey ended 91 days later, when he arrived in Hilo last week.

The adventurer attempted the same feat last year, but ended up being rescued by a Coast Guard helicopter due to weather and equipment issues.

Derreumaux said he spent about 10 hours a day paddling.

"I went easy, and you need to have the right calories," he told KGO-TV. "I was eating 4,000 calories a day, I was making sure that I would rest sufficiently at night."

Ed Gillet became the first person to successfully kayak from California to Hawaii in 1987.

Read More

Red squirrel captured after shutting down Scottish bakery for days Zero gravity soccer game breaks world record at 20,230 feet California school dance postponed due to bats in gym

Latest Headlines

World's largest bobblehead unveiled in Pennsylvania
Odd News // 26 minutes ago
World's largest bobblehead unveiled in Pennsylvania
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania-based store chain celebrated its 40th anniversary by breaking a Guinness World Record with a bobblehead figure measuring 16 feet, 6.73 inches high.
Multi-store search for scratch-off ticket ends with $50,000 prize
Odd News // 54 minutes ago
Multi-store search for scratch-off ticket ends with $50,000 prize
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman said visiting multiple stores to find her favorite scratch-off lottery ticket paid off when she finally found one -- and won $50,000.
Red squirrel captured after shutting down Scottish bakery for days
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Red squirrel captured after shutting down Scottish bakery for days
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- A protected red squirrel that shut down a Scottish bakery for three days was finally captured safely and relocated to a natural habitat.
Zero gravity soccer game breaks world record at 20,230 feet
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Zero gravity soccer game breaks world record at 20,230 feet
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Portuguese soccer legend Luis Figo and a team of international players put their skills to the test in zero gravity to break a Guinness World Record for a high altitude game of soccer.
California school dance postponed due to bats in gym
Odd News // 6 hours ago
California school dance postponed due to bats in gym
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- A California high school announced its homecoming dance will be rescheduled after bats were found living in the gymnasium.
Wildlife rescuers remove peanut butter jar from raccoon's head
Odd News // 1 day ago
Wildlife rescuers remove peanut butter jar from raccoon's head
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Massachusetts came to the assistance of a raccoon spotted wandering with a peanut butter jar stuck over its head.
Robot runs 100 meters in 24.73 seconds, breaks world record
Odd News // 1 day ago
Robot runs 100 meters in 24.73 seconds, breaks world record
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- A robot developed at Oregon State University broke a Guinness World Record by running 100 meters on two legs in 24.73 seconds.
Message in a bottle travels more than 100 miles across Lake Michigan
Odd News // 1 day ago
Message in a bottle travels more than 100 miles across Lake Michigan
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- A message in a bottle dropped into Lake Michigan was found about three months later after traveling more than 100 miles.
Man buys 200 lottery tickets for one drawing, wins $1 million
Odd News // 1 day ago
Man buys 200 lottery tickets for one drawing, wins $1 million
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- A Virginia Lottery player won $1 million from a drawing with a top prize of $5,000 by purchasing 200 identical tickets.
Struggling dog rescued from Florida canal
Odd News // 1 day ago
Struggling dog rescued from Florida canal
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- A Florida police officer jumped into a canal alongside a bystander to rescue a dog who ended up in the water and was in danger of drowning.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

British royal line of succession lists Archie, Lilibet as 'master' and 'miss'
British royal line of succession lists Archie, Lilibet as 'master' and 'miss'
'Godzilla' lizard found climbing on Florida home's window
'Godzilla' lizard found climbing on Florida home's window
Craig Johnson: Longmire loses memory, not moral compass, in 'Hell and Back'
Craig Johnson: Longmire loses memory, not moral compass, in 'Hell and Back'
7 plead guilty to fraud costing the VA more than $100 million
7 plead guilty to fraud costing the VA more than $100 million
James Webb Space Telescope sends back pictures of Mars
James Webb Space Telescope sends back pictures of Mars
Advertisement

Follow Us
Advertisement