Man becomes the second-ever to kayak from California to Hawaii

Sept. 28 (UPI) -- A California man became the second person to ever kayak from California to Hawaii -- a journey that took him 91 days.

Cyril Derreumaux, 46, of Marin, set off from Monterey in June in his modified kayak, which included pedals and a small sleeping cabin but no motor or sail.

Derreumaux's journey ended 91 days later, when he arrived in Hilo last week.

The adventurer attempted the same feat last year, but ended up being rescued by a Coast Guard helicopter due to weather and equipment issues.

Derreumaux said he spent about 10 hours a day paddling.

"I went easy, and you need to have the right calories," he told KGO-TV. "I was eating 4,000 calories a day, I was making sure that I would rest sufficiently at night."

Ed Gillet became the first person to successfully kayak from California to Hawaii in 1987.