Sept. 28 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman said visiting multiple stores to find her favorite scratch-off lottery ticket paid off when she finally found one -- and won $50,000. The Manchester woman told Maryland Lottery officials she visited multiple stores on a recent day because she wanted a Gold Bar Bingo scratch-off ticket. Advertisement

"I went to a few places looking for it, but found it at a liquor store," she said.

The ticket purchased from Main Street Liquors in Hampstead turned out to be worth the wait.

"I thought I had won $50. I had to keep checking. Then I saw it was $50,000," the player said.

The winner said she went hunting for the Gold Bar Bingo ticket because she likes the more complex tickets.

"It takes a long time to play and that is what makes it fun," she said.

The winner said some of her winnings will go toward replacing her roof.