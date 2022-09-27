Trending
Sept. 27, 2022 / 5:00 PM

Wildlife rescuers remove peanut butter jar from raccoon's head

By Ben Hooper

Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Massachusetts assisted a raccoon spotted wandering with a peanut butter jar stuck over its head.

The Cape Wildlife Center in Barnstable said in a Facebook post that a rescue team dispatched to help the raccoon was initially able to contain the animal, but it soon escaped and fled into the woods.

The homeowner who originally reported the raccoon spotted the animal again the next day, and rescuers were able to locate its den.

The rescuers used a grabbing tool to reach into the den and pluck the jar from the raccoon's head.

"Luckily, the jar hadn't caused any trauma to his neck," the post said.

The wildlife center said the rescue should serve as a reminder to make sure discarded food containers are properly cleaned and secured to avoid similar incidents.

