Sept. 27 (UPI) -- A Virginia Lottery player won $1 million from a drawing with a top prize of $5,000 by purchasing 200 identical tickets. Ali Ghaemi of Alexandria told Virginia Lottery officials he was preparing to leave town and decided to treat himself to 200 $1 tickets for Sept. 6 Pick 4 drawing. Advertisement

The tickets Ghaemi bought from the Safeway store on Anderson Road in McLean all bore the numbers 0-2-6-5, which represent the month and year of the player's birth.

Ghaemi's numbers came up in the drawing, earning him 200 $5,000 top prizes -- a total of $1 million.

The player said he remained calm when he discovered his big gamble had paid off.

"I must tell you, I really haven't hit the ceiling," Ghaemi said. "I can't tell you that I jumped up."