Sept. 27, 2022 / 11:27 AM

Daredevils walk slackline over active volcano for Guinness World Record

By Ben Hooper

Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Guinness World Records shared video showing a pair of daredevils breaking the record for longest slackline walk over an active volcano.

Rafael Bridi of Brazil and Alexander Schulz earned the Guinness World Record for longest slackline walk over an active volcano (ISA-approved) when they walked 856 feet across a line suspended 137 feet over the crater of Mount Yasur, a stratovolcano on Tanna Island in Vanuatu.

Slacklining is similar to tightrope walking, but uses a cable or polyester belt instead of a taut cord or rope.

Bridi also holds the Guinness World Record for highest slackline walk after he walked a 59-foot line suspended between two hot air balloons 6,236 feet over Praia Grande in Santa Catarina, Brazil.

