Odd News
Sept. 27, 2022 / 2:25 PM

Struggling dog rescued from Florida canal

By Ben Hooper

Sept. 27 (UPI) -- A Florida police officer jumped into a canal alongside a bystander to rescue a dog who ended up in the water and was in danger of drowning.

The Lighthouse Point Police Department said Officers Sara Gianino and Allyson Steinkamp responded to a Lighthouse Point neighborhood where a dog named Sarge had plunged into the canal behind his owner's home.

Alex Griffin, Sarge's owner, said the canine is a strong swimmer, but was unable to find a way to climb out on his own.

Gianino and a passing boater, Charles King, plunged into the water to assist the 80-pound canine.

A video posted to Facebook by the police department shows the two rescuers lifting Sarge onto a dock, where Steinkamp was waiting.

Griffin said his family is now working on fortifying their fence to keep Sarge from getting into the canal again.

Man buys 200 lottery tickets for one drawing, wins $1 million
Odd News // 33 minutes ago
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- A Virginia Lottery player won $1 million from a drawing with a top prize of $5,000 by purchasing 200 identical tickets.
Overdue VHS tape returned to Kansas library after 19 years
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Officials at a Kansas library received an unusual surprise when a patron returned a VHS tape that had been checked out 19 years earlier.
Daredevils walk slackline over active volcano for Guinness World Record
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Guinness World Records shared video showing a pair of daredevils breaking the record for longest slackline walk over an active volcano.
Bear spends the night destroying interior of SUV in California
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- A Peninsula woman vacationing in California captured video of the moment a bear fled from the back of her SUV after spending up to seven hours inside the vehicle.
South African woman sets world record for eating chicken feet
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- A South African woman earned a Guinness World Record by eating 4.26 ounces of chicken feet in 60 seconds.
Red squirrel shuts down Scottish bakery for two days
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- A bakery in Scotland has been closed for two days due to the presence of an unusual burglar -- a protected red squirrel.
Man accidentally buys three tickets for same lottery drawing, wins three times
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- A Maryland man ended up winning a lottery jackpot of $150,000 after accidentally buying three tickets for the same Pick 5 drawing.
$75 estate sale purchase was a 13th-century manuscript page
Odd News // 1 day ago
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- A Maine man made the estate sale discovery of a lifetime when he paid $75 for a framed page of Latin script and music notations that turned out to be a 13th-century manuscript worth up to $10,000.
Skunk rescued from ice cream lid in British Columbia
Odd News // 1 day ago
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- A British Columbia couple enlisted the help of a wildlife rescuer to help a skunk they spotted wandering near their home with a plastic ice cream lid stuck around its neck.
Four sisters with a combined age of 389 years earn Guinness World Record
Odd News // 1 day ago
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- A quartet of Wisconsin-native sisters with a combined age of 389 years were awarded the Guinness World Record for highest combined age of four living siblings.
Man accidentally buys three tickets for same lottery drawing, wins three times
Red squirrel shuts down Scottish bakery for two days
Four sisters with a combined age of 389 years earn Guinness World Record
Stuck horse rescued from Nebraska swamp
South African woman sets world record for eating chicken feet
