Animal rescuers, firefighters and police in Omaha, Neb., responded to a swampy area to rescue a horse that pulled away from its owner and became stuck. Photo by mystraysoul/Pixabay.com

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- A horse that broke away from its owner in Nebraska ended up requiring help from firefighters to escape from a swampy area. The Nebraska Humane Society said four officers responded to a swampy area near Cunningham Lake in Omaha on Sunday after a horse named Dakota fled from its owner and became stuck. Advertisement

Help was summoned to the scene from the Omaha Police Department and Omaha Fire Department.

Firefighters used an aerial rig, a harness and a safety rope to help pull Dakota to safety.

The horse was reunited with its owner after a rescue operation lasting for about two hours.

Firefighters, police and members of the public came together for an hours-long rescue last year when a horse named Stetson fled from his New Hampshire home and became stuck in chest-high mud.

The rescuers said they were making only inches of progress at a time, causing the rescue to last about eight hours.