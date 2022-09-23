Daredevil walks nearly 1.4 miles on high line in France

Sept. 23 (UPI) -- A daredevil high line walker broke a world record by walking nearly 1.4 miles on a line suspended at Mont-Saint-Michel in France.

Nathan Paulin, who made headlines in 2017 when he walked 2,198 feet on a slackline suspended between Paris' Trocadero Square and the Eiffel Tower, set a new record for highline walking when he walked a distance of 7,218 feet over Mont-Saint-Michel, a UNESCO world heritage site in France.

Paulin's walk was recorded by camera company Insta360, which posted the footage to YouTube.

Paulin said in an Insta360 news release that it's "almost impossible" to describe the feeling of walking the lengthy high line.

"Sometimes I feel really powerful when I do that, but sometimes I also feel really small and I feel like I'm nothing. Being able to do that makes me feel free," he said.