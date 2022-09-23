Deer rescued from mesh hammock in the Florida Keys

Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies in Florida came to the rescue of a deer found entangled in a mesh hammock.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said Deputies Jonathan Lane and Ty Torres responded Thursday when Larry Tinkler of Gary's Plumbing and Fire called to report a key deer was entangled in a mesh hammock on Big Pine Key.

Advertisement

The deputies, working together with Tinkler and a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officer, spent about 20 minutes cutting through the rope hammock and the wood it was attached to in order to free the buck.

The deer was not seriously injured and was released back into the wild.