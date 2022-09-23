Teen puts 22 socks on one foot in 30 seconds for Guinness record

Sept. 23 (UPI) -- A 14-year-old Alberta girl achieved a Guinness World Record by pulling 22 socks onto her foot in 30 seconds.

Carolena Kruse of Calgary said she started training herself to beat the record for most socks put on one foot in 30 seconds (under-16) when she had some downtime after a swimming competition in July, and on her first attempt she was able to tie the previous record of 19, set in May by Aarif Ibn Abdul Halim of India.

"You really just have to focus on just putting on the socks and just keep on going," Kruse told CBC Radio's Calgary Eyeopener. "You are allowed to start with one sock on your foot, which is nice."

Kruse's official attempt, recorded by her mother, ended with 22 socks on her foot, enough to take the title.

Kruse said she received her official certificate in the mail this week.

The teenager said she might pursue the adult version of the record, which stands at 28 socks, or she might pursue records in swimming categories.

"It was kind of just for me, the record, because I didn't really want to, like, prove it to anyone or anything," she said.