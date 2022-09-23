Bald eagle rescued after truck collision on New York highway

Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Police in New York came to the rescue of a bald eagle found on a highway after colliding with a truck.

The Suffolk County Police Department said Highway Patrol Officer Cody Matthews responded alongside New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Officer Nick Perkins when a woman reported seeing a low-flying bald eagle strike the top of a truck on the Sunrise Highway on Thursday.

The responders arrived to find the eagle apparently injured at the side of the road.

The officers were able to wrangle the bird of prey into a cage and take it to a rehabilitation center. The eagle is now being treated for a broken wing.