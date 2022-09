A seal known to Beverly, Mass., residents as Shoebert was taken to the Mystic Aquarium for examination after leaving the town's Shoe Pond, which had served as the animal's temporary home for about a week. Photo courtesy of the Beverly Police Department/Facebook

Sept. 23 (UPI) -- A seal that became a local celebrity when it took up residence in a Massachusetts pond for about a week was taken to an aquarium after wandering out of the water and going exploring. The seal, dubbed "Shoebert" by locals in honor of its temporary home in Shoe Pond in Beverly, resided in the pond for about a week after finding its way to the body of water through a drainage pipe. Advertisement

The Beverly Police Department said in a Facebook post that Shoebert wandered out of the pond early Friday morning and was spotted at the side door of the police station.

Police, animal control officers, firefighters and personnel from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's wildlife division responded to the scene and wrangled Shoebert into a wildlife carrier for transport to the Mystic Aquarium.

Shoebert will be examined by a veterinarian before being released back into the ocean.

"Thank you Shoebert for having faith in the BPD, you will be deeply missed by your friends here," police wrote. "Over the past week you brought a lot of joy and happiness to our city. Feel free to come back and visit anytime!"

Advertisement