Sept. 22 (UPI) -- A Virginia man found lottery luck runs in his family when he scored a $3 million jackpot three years after his brother collected a $1 million prize. Danny Mudd of Sterling told Virginia Lottery officials he bought a 50X the Money scratch-off ticket from the Sheetz store on Windmill Parc Drive in Sterling and was in disbelief when he saw he had won the $3 million prize. Advertisement

"I couldn't believe it," Mudd recalled. "I was like, 'No, this can't be!'"

Mudd said his win was made all the more unbelievable by the fact that his brother, Terry, won a $1 million prize from a scratch-off ticket in 2019.

The winner said he is still mulling over plans for his windfall.

"It hasn't sunk in yet," he said. "I'm just smiling!"