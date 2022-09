Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies in North Carolina responded to an unusual situation when an emu was spotted running loose in the area.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office said they spotted the emu Wednesday in Tramway, and deputies responded to help capture the flightless Australian bird.

The sheriff's office posted photos to Facebook showing the emu walking next to a road in a wooded area.

The emu was safely returned to its owner.