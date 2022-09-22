Kitten rescued from inside wall of Massachusetts home

Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Animal control officers in Massachusetts came to the rescue of a 5-week-old kitten that spent days trapped inside the wall of a home.

The Dedham Police Department said in a Facebook post that animal control officers responded to a home where a resident had heard a kitten crying for "a few days" before realizing the sound was coming from inside a wall.

The officers determined the kitten "was trapped inside an opening in the exterior wall."

Officers attempted to lure the cat out with food, but the baby feline fled back into the wall whenever it was approached by humans.

The officers were finally able to block the opening behind the kitten when it came out for food, allowing them to grab the 5-week-old animal.

The kitten, now dubbed Rowenna, was taken to the Animal Rescue League for care and veterinary attention. The feline will eventually be made available for adoption, the post said.