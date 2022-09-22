Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Sept. 22, 2022 / 5:02 PM

Road-crossing deer vaults over car on Michigan road

By Ben Hooper

Sept. 22 (UPI) -- A Michigan State Police cruiser's dashboard camera recorded a driver's close call with a deer that managed to make a flying leap over the top of the vehicle.

The Michigan State Police Fifth District posted a video to Twitter showing footage from the dashboard camera of a trooper who was driving in the southwestern part of the state.

Advertisement

The video shows a group of deer suddenly cross the road, with one of the animals initially appearing to run directly toward the car in front of the trooper.

The deer leaps into the air and manages to land on the other side of the car to continue its dash across the road.

"Fall has arrived, with that comes the infamous increase of crossings," police tweeted.

Read More

Virginia man wins $3M lottery jackpot three years after his brother won $1M Kitten rescued from inside wall of Massachusetts home 1,415 students play red light/green light for Guinness World Record

Latest Headlines

Alligator floats along the lazy river at Illinois water park
Odd News // 28 minutes ago
Alligator floats along the lazy river at Illinois water park
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- An Illinois water park marked the end of the summer season by letting one last visitor float the lazy river -- an alligator.
Deputies wrangle loose emu wandering near North Carolina road
Odd News // 30 minutes ago
Deputies wrangle loose emu wandering near North Carolina road
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies in North Carolina responded to an unusual situation when an emu was spotted running loose in the area.
Virginia man wins $3M lottery jackpot three years after his brother won $1M
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Virginia man wins $3M lottery jackpot three years after his brother won $1M
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- A Virginia man found lottery luck runs in his family when he scored a $3 million jackpot three years after his brother collected a $1 million prize.
Kitten rescued from inside wall of Massachusetts home
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Kitten rescued from inside wall of Massachusetts home
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Animal control officers in Massachusetts came to the rescue of a 5-week-old kitten that spent days trapped inside the wall of a home.
1,415 students play red light/green light for Guinness World Record
Odd News // 2 hours ago
1,415 students play red light/green light for Guinness World Record
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- A Guinness World Record was broken at the University of California Irvine when 1,415 students participated in a game of red light/green light.
'Godzilla' lizard found climbing on Florida home's window
Odd News // 6 hours ago
'Godzilla' lizard found climbing on Florida home's window
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- A Central Florida family captured video when they had an unusual visitor -- a large monitor lizard climbing on a window.
Longest line of sandwiches record broken in Texas
Odd News // 7 hours ago
Longest line of sandwiches record broken in Texas
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Volunteers with a Texas charity broke a Guinness World Record when they assembled 10,852 sandwiches and placed them into a line.
Firefighter wrangles snake that slithered into undercarriage of car
Odd News // 1 day ago
Firefighter wrangles snake that slithered into undercarriage of car
Sept. 21 (UPI) -- An Oklahoma firefighter helped a resident with an unusual situation when a snake slithered into the undercarriage of her car.
Crash involving five semis covers Florida highway in beer cans
Odd News // 1 day ago
Crash involving five semis covers Florida highway in beer cans
Sept. 21 (UPI) -- A Florida highway was littered with hundreds of cans of beer early Wednesday morning as a result of a crash involving five semi trucks and a pickup, police said.
Bear found hiding under front porch of Colorado home
Odd News // 1 day ago
Bear found hiding under front porch of Colorado home
Sept. 21 (UPI) -- A wildlife officer responded to a Colorado home to evict an unwanted guest -- a bear taking shelter under the family's front porch.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Arctic fox found scratching at Tennessee woman's door
Arctic fox found scratching at Tennessee woman's door
Police warn of alligator sighting in Wisconsin park
Police warn of alligator sighting in Wisconsin park
Man visits 67 pubs in 24 hours to break world record
Man visits 67 pubs in 24 hours to break world record
Giraffe unexpectedly gives birth at Virginia Zoo
Giraffe unexpectedly gives birth at Virginia Zoo
Crash involving five semis covers Florida highway in beer cans
Crash involving five semis covers Florida highway in beer cans
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement