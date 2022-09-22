Alligator floats along the lazy river at Illinois water park

Sept. 22 (UPI) -- An Illinois water park marked the end of the summer season by letting one last visitor float along the lazy river -- an alligator.

The Scovill Zoo brought G, a 39-year-old alligator, to Splash Cove in Decatur to officially become the last visitor to the park to float on the lazy river.

Splash Cove officials said the last human visitors were at the park several weeks ago, allowing enough chlorine to naturally burn off the water for it to become safe for the reptile to take a swim.

A video posted to Facebook by the Scovill Zoo shows G floating in the lazy river and crawling along the bottom of the water.

"He loved freshening up on his swimming skills, floating in the river current, and let us know that he enjoyed his trip to the lazy river by refusing to leave," the post said.

"G finally decided to come out and then basked in the sun on the concrete deck for a few minutes before safely venturing back to his home at Scovill Zoo."

The zoo said officials hope to make the lazy river visit an annual event for G.