Leaders from Israel, Mexico, Yemen, Spain and elsewhere speak at U.N. General Assembly in New York
Sept. 22, 2022 / 10:50 AM

Longest line of sandwiches record broken in Texas

By Ben Hooper

Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Volunteers with a Texas charity broke a Guinness World Record when they assembled 10,852 sandwiches and placed them into a line.

Tango Charities broke the Guinness World Record for longest line of sandwiches when volunteers gathered at the Texas Live venue in Arlington, made 10,852 sandwiches and assembled them into a line.

The previous record, 8,000 sandwiches, was set in South Africa in 2018.

The charity group said the event may have also broken records for the most sandwiches assembled in an hour and the most people making sandwiches simultaneously.

Tango Charities officials said the sandwiches made in the attempt would be distributed to partner charities in the area.

