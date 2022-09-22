Watch Live
Leaders from Israel, Mexico, Yemen, Spain and elsewhere speak at U.N. General Assembly in New York
Sept. 22, 2022 / 11:32 AM

'Godzilla' lizard found climbing on Florida home's window

By Ben Hooper

Sept. 22 (UPI) -- A Central Florida family captured video when they had an unusual visitor -- a large monitor lizard climbing on a window.

Jocelyn Penson, who posted the video to Facebook, said the footage was filmed at the home of her son, Frank Crowder, in Apopka, Fla.

The video shows the lizard climbing on the window in an apparent attempt to find its way into the house. The reptile ends up flopping off the window and down to the ground.

"Looks like Godzilla to me!" Penson wrote.

Penson's family initially said the animal appeared to be a tegu lizard, but Ron Magill, a wildlife expert with Zoo Miami, said the reptile is a water monitor lizard from Sub-Saharan Africa.

"It's a lizard that could be anywhere between 3 and 5 feet, generally speaking," he told WSVN-TV.

Magill said the lizard was likely a former pet that either escaped or was abandoned into the wild by its owner.

Longest line of sandwiches record broken in Texas
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Longest line of sandwiches record broken in Texas
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Volunteers with a Texas charity broke a Guinness World Record when they assembled 10,852 sandwiches and placed them into a line.
Firefighter wrangles snake that slithered into undercarriage of car
Odd News // 18 hours ago
Firefighter wrangles snake that slithered into undercarriage of car
Sept. 21 (UPI) -- An Oklahoma firefighter helped a resident with an unusual situation when a snake slithered into the undercarriage of her car.
Crash involving five semis covers Florida highway in beer cans
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Crash involving five semis covers Florida highway in beer cans
Sept. 21 (UPI) -- A Florida highway was littered with hundreds of cans of beer early Wednesday morning as a result of a crash involving five semi trucks and a pickup, police said.
Bear found hiding under front porch of Colorado home
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Bear found hiding under front porch of Colorado home
Sept. 21 (UPI) -- A wildlife officer responded to a Colorado home to evict an unwanted guest -- a bear taking shelter under the family's front porch.
Virginia man's stop for coffee earns him a $250,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Virginia man's stop for coffee earns him a $250,000 lottery prize
Sept. 21 (UPI) -- A Virginia man stopped at a gas station for a cup of coffee and walked out with a scratch-off lottery ticket worth $250,000.
Floor caves in under New Jersey wedding reception
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Floor caves in under New Jersey wedding reception
Sept. 21 (UPI) -- Firefighters responded to a New Jersey wedding reception when the second-story floor began to cave in under the revelers.
Firefighters rescue blind dog that fell down hole at construction site
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Firefighters rescue blind dog that fell down hole at construction site
Sept. 21 (UPI) -- Firefighters in California came to the rescue of a blind dog who escaped from his owner's yard and fell into a 15-foot-deep hole at a neighboring construction site.
Arctic fox found scratching at Tennessee woman's door
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Arctic fox found scratching at Tennessee woman's door
Sept. 21 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Tennessee said they are now caring for an exotic fox that was found scratching at a resident's backdoor to be let inside.
World's largest Portuguese folk dance held in Ontario
Odd News // 1 day ago
World's largest Portuguese folk dance held in Ontario
Sept. 21 (UPI) -- An Ontario group gathered 747 people to perform a Portuguese folk dance and break a Guinness World Record.
Giraffe unexpectedly gives birth at Virginia Zoo
Odd News // 1 day ago
Giraffe unexpectedly gives birth at Virginia Zoo
Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Visitors to a zoo in Virginia were treated to an unexpected view into nature when a giraffe on exhibit unexpectedly gave birth.
