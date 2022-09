Miguel Morales of Culpeper, Va., said he stopped at a gas station for a cup of coffee and ended up buying a scratch-off lottery ticket worth $250,000. Photo courtesy of the Virginia Lottery

Sept. 21 (UPI) -- A Virginia man stopped at a gas station for a cup of coffee and walked out with a scratch-off lottery ticket worth $250,000. Miguel Morales of Culpeper told Virginia Lottery officials he was only after a cup of coffee when he stopped into the BP Shorts Food Mart in Orange, but while inside he decided to buy a $250,000 Gold Jackpot scratch-off lottery ticket.

Morales said he was shocked when he scratched the ticket off and revealed the $250,000 top prize.

"I couldn't imagine I would win such a large amount," the player said.

Morales said his winnings will go toward taking care of his family and bolstering his savings.